Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Increased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 583.5% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,960 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 698.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,678 shares of company stock valued at $66,762,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.41. 3,685,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,034. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

