Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.26

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and traded as high as $18.95. Sodexo shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 7,922 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
