Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 192 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. 16,008,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

