Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 87 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $194.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,502. The stock has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $194.38.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,466,215 shares of company stock valued at $595,726,113 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

