Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,367.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

GD traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,483 shares of company stock valued at $13,770,716 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

