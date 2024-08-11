Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,569,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.27. 1,334,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

