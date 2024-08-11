Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 4,233 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLYM. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 204,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.26%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

