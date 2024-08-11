SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.5 %

SOUN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 38,585,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,062,422. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,042.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,471 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.