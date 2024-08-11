SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 6.5 %

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,585,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,062,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.77. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

