SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.21.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SoundThinking by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 70.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 95,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

