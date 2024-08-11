SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Lowered by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. 1,583,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,569. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.