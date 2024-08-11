Spectral AI (MDAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Spectral AI to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MDAI stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Spectral AI has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spectral AI in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

