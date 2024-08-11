Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,256. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $65.27 and a one year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

