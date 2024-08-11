Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Raised to $90.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

SPB stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $87.82. 672,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,256. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,923.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

