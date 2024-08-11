Spell Token (SPELL) Market Cap Reaches $75.29 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $75.29 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spell Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,730,616,515 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spell Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spell Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.