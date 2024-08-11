Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

NYSE STEM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,780,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,392. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stem will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 2,416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stem by 73.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

