StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STEP traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. 1,210,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $51.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

