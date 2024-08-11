Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Target Price to $2.50

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Kopin stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. 283,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. Kopin has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 94.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 494.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 703,740 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 329.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 678,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

