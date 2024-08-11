StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of NURO stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

