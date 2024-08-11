StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NURO stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.30. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.19.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.