StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.