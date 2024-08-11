StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

