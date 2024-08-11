StockNews.com Downgrades E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Sell

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 870,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.79.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 39.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $561.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 125,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 532,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 191,551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

