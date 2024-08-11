StockNews.com Downgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Sell

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 571,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,956. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 494.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 236,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

