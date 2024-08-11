StockNews.com Downgrades Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Buy

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.