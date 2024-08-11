StockNews.com Downgrades Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Buy

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ KEQU traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $55.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.77.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
