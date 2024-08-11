StockNews.com Downgrades Park National (NYSE:PRK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE:PRK traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,785. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.71. Park National has a one year low of $91.78 and a one year high of $190.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

In other Park National news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $68,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at $173,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Park National by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

