StockNews.com Downgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to Sell

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 761,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,755. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,144 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.