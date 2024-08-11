StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,861. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fluent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Fluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.