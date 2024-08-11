StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Fluent Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ FLNT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,861. Fluent has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.29). Fluent had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fluent
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
