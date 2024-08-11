StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.00%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
