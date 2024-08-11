StockNews.com Lowers PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.02 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 49,679 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources by 4,061.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

