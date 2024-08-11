StockNews.com Upgrades iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

IRTC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,477.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,490.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mervin Smith sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $51,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $773,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $570,476. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

