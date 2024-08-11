Stratis One Day Volume Reaches $40,692.21 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $40,692.21 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.07 or 0.04352431 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00034847 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006582 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010047 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011634 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000150 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008335 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.