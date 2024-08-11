Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.01 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

Strattec Security Trading Up 26.1 %

Shares of STRT traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,586. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Strattec Security

In other news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 7,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

