Strike Price Hits $6.04 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Strike has a market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strike has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00010342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,234,368 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

