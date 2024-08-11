Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at JMP Securities

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 154.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of GPCR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.77. 769,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,716. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of -3.52. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

