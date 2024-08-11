Substratum Market Cap Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $3.86 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,221.41 or 0.97477721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023823 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.