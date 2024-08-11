Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPB. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.95.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.20.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

