Susquehanna Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.