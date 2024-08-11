Susquehanna Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $88.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140,417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

