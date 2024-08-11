T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Position Raised by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after buying an additional 161,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $578.96 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $40.43.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

