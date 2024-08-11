Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $6.04 on Friday, reaching $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

