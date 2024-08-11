Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAKFree Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,649 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 57,134 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 241,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK remained flat at $13.87 during midday trading on Friday. 1,519,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,859. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

