Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,649 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 57,134 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 241,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,947 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAK remained flat at $13.87 during midday trading on Friday. 1,519,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,859. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

