Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ TNGX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 475,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 29,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $248,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,605. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
