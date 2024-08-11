TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a sell rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TaskUs

TaskUs Trading Down 0.8 %

TASK stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 623,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in TaskUs by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.