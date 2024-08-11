TD Cowen Lowers Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $15.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of QTRX traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $10.92. 1,575,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

