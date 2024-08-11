TD Securities Downgrades Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) to Strong Sell

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GRN remained flat at C$0.09 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,773. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of C$13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.20 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 75.09% and a negative net margin of 51.16%. On average, analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables will post 0.0004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.