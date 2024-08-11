Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$77.00 Average PT from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC set a C$80.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
