TELA Bio (TELA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TELA Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.13. TELA Bio has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TELA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

