Telcoin (TEL) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Telcoin (TEL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $86.67 million and approximately $362,192.76 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

