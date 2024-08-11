TeraWulf (WULF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 56.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.79 on Friday. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

