Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $286.02 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $286.02 million and $57.84 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 819,223,933 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

